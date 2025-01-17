Restaked sAVAX Price (RSAVAX)
The live price of Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) today is 48.91 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.58M USD. RSAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Restaked sAVAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.73K USD
- Restaked sAVAX price change within the day is +7.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.67K USD
During today, the price change of Restaked sAVAX to USD was $ +3.34.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Restaked sAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Restaked sAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Restaked sAVAX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +3.34
|+7.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Restaked sAVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
+7.33%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
rsAVAX is restaked sAVAX, allowing users to benefit from native sAVAX yield as well as rewards for providing crypto-economic security to Avalanche L1s. Users deposit sAVAX and receive rsAVAX at a 1:1 ratio. Yield Yak then acts as a curator on Suzaku's restaking marketplace, deploing sAVAX as collateral to Avalanche Operators and Avalanche L1s, in exchange for rewards. These rewards are compounded into the value of rsAVAX.
