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Top Hedera Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Hedera Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,087.58
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.4
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
5
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0.07854
+0.58%
-4.66%
+9.91%
$ 3.39B
$ 9.45M
6
FINS
FINS
FINS
$ 0.04066664
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.35M
$ 42.64K
7
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,453.62
+0.17%
-0.01%
+8.93%
$ 17.10M
$ 618.85K
8
XSGD
XSGD
XSGD
$ 0.787755
+0.03%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 13.05M
$ 392.28K
9
SaucerSwap
SaucerSwap
SAUCE
$ 0.01367
0.00%
-4.47%
+4.03%
$ 12.39M
$ 521.88K
10
Australian Digital Dollar
Australian Digital Dollar
AUDD
$ 0.714049
-0.09%
-0.00%
+0.19%
$ 5.34M
$ 23.04K
11
HubSuite
HubSuite
HSUITE
$ 8.489E-5
+0.38%
-6.88%
+3.34%
$ 1.90M
--
12
HAI
HAI
HAI
$ 0.001684
-0.47%
-2.09%
-6.50%
$ 1.40M
$ 12.55M
13
Karate Combat
Karate Combat
KARATE
$ 1.967E-5
+0.41%
-3.32%
+8.14%
$ 1.31M
--
14
Bonzo Finance
Bonzo Finance
BONZO
$ 0.00921507
+0.28%
-0.02%
+7.39%
$ 1.26M
$ 1.91K
15
xPACK
xPACK
XPACK
$ 0.00536806
0.00%
-0.01%
+7.02%
$ 726.62K
$ 4.08
16
STEAM
STEAM
STEAM
$ 0.00252018
+0.08%
--
+9.46%
$ 699.24K
$ 20.10
17
GRELF
GRELF
GRELF
$ 0.08519
+0.19%
-0.03%
+10.63%
$ 567.94K
$ 669.07
18
xBONZO
xBONZO
XBONZO
$ 0.01036248
0.00%
--
+15.89%
$ 406.03K
$ 120.58
19
HeadStarter
HeadStarter
HST
$ 0.00106263
+0.16%
-0.03%
+14.80%
$ 200.28K
$ 1.46
20
Hedera Swiss Franc
Hedera Swiss Franc
HCHF
$ 1.41
0.00%
-0.03%
+4.44%
$ 196.12K
$ 33.04
21
Dosa the Demon
Dosa the Demon
DOSA
$ 0.00019308
+0.22%
-0.03%
-2.11%
$ 189.22K
$ 161.96
22
Kabila
Kabila
KBL
$ 0.00077602
+0.19%
-0.03%
+10.56%
$ 177.15K
$ 31.87
23
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.0001416
-0.71%
-11.19%
-5.64%
$ 140.49K
$ 335.16M
24
Meme Millionaires
Meme Millionaires
MFM
$ 0.00011249
0.00%
--
+7.38%
$ 88.98K
$ 78.90
25
GCoin
GCoin
GC
$ 0.00084438
+0.24%
-0.04%
+8.42%
$ 84.44K
$ 51.43
26
DINO
DINO
DINO
$ 7.579E-5
+0.42%
-9.31%
+9.97%
$ 74.26K
--
27
SMACKM
SMACKM
SMACKM
$ 8.028E-5
+0.41%
-3.01%
+18.49%
$ 65.48K
--
28
Calaxy
Calaxy
CLXY
$ 0.00047235
+0.62%
-0.03%
-20.54%
$ 43.51K
$ 50.68
29
Jeeteroo
Jeeteroo
JEET
$ 0.0001117
+0.19%
-0.02%
+6.91%
$ 42.84K
$ 189.86
30
HBARbarian
HBARbarian
HBARBARIAN
$ 3.48E-6
+0.29%
-2.87%
+20.83%
$ 34.84K
--
31
Sauce Inu
Sauce Inu
SAUCEINU
$ 3.2901E-7
0.00%
-3.92%
-7.50%
$ 32.90K
--
32
dovu
dovu
DOVU
$ 0.0019259
0.00%
-3.63%
-4.49%
--
$ 420.70K
33
Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack
PACK
$ 0.002157
+17.03%
+89.44%
+283.27%
--
$ 37.57M
34
Intuition
Intuition
TRUST
$ 0.05142
+0.57%
-1.39%
-0.64%
--
$ 1.30M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Hedera Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Hedera Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 34 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $99.00B.
What is the best-performing Hedera Ecosystem token right now?
Among Hedera Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PACK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 89.44% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Hedera Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 34 Hedera Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Hedera Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Hedera Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Hedera Ecosystem tokens is approximately $99.00B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Hedera Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.