Kabila Price (KBL)
The live price of Kabila (KBL) today is 0.02420109 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.70M USD. KBL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kabila Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.91K USD
- Kabila price change within the day is -4.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 111.56M USD
During today, the price change of Kabila to USD was $ -0.00122110747837057.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kabila to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kabila to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kabila to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00122110747837057
|-4.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kabila: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-4.80%
-8.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kabila is the leading NFT hub on Hedera, providing an All-in-One Web3 platform that enables creators, brands, and communities to leverage NFTs to crowdfund their projects, unlocking new opportunities for fundraising and monetization. The platform offers everything needed to create, launch, and manage a tokenized community. Kabila’s ecosystem includes a non-custodial wallet, an NFT marketplace, NFT creation tools, a self-service launchpad, and token-gated spaces called Plazas, for social monetization and true community ownership. The $KBL token serves as the native utility token within the Kabila ecosystem.
