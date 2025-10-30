Jeeteroo (JEET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00049065 $ 0.00049065 $ 0.00049065 24H Low $ 0.00052989 $ 0.00052989 $ 0.00052989 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00049065$ 0.00049065 $ 0.00049065 24H High $ 0.00052989$ 0.00052989 $ 0.00052989 All Time High $ 0.00139124$ 0.00139124 $ 0.00139124 Lowest Price $ 0.00036414$ 0.00036414 $ 0.00036414 Price Change (1H) -1.19% Price Change (1D) -1.22% Price Change (7D) +28.54% Price Change (7D) +28.54%

Jeeteroo (JEET) real-time price is $0.0005056. Over the past 24 hours, JEET traded between a low of $ 0.00049065 and a high of $ 0.00052989, showing active market volatility. JEET's all-time high price is $ 0.00139124, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00036414.

In terms of short-term performance, JEET has changed by -1.19% over the past hour, -1.22% over 24 hours, and +28.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jeeteroo (JEET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.74K$ 155.74K $ 155.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 506.18K$ 506.18K $ 506.18K Circulation Supply 307.49M 307.49M 307.49M Total Supply 999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0 999,390,795.0

The current Market Cap of Jeeteroo is $ 155.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JEET is 307.49M, with a total supply of 999390795.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 506.18K.