xBONZO Price Today

The live xBONZO (XBONZO) price today is $ 0.01000286, with a 3.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current XBONZO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01000286 per XBONZO.

xBONZO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 392,410, with a circulating supply of 39.23M XBONZO. During the last 24 hours, XBONZO traded between $ 0.01002712 (low) and $ 0.01041065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02689967, while the all-time low was $ 0.00611874.

In short-term performance, XBONZO moved -0.69% in the last hour and +12.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.38.

xBONZO (XBONZO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 392.41K$ 392.41K $ 392.41K Volume (24H) $ 11.38$ 11.38 $ 11.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 392.41K$ 392.41K $ 392.41K Circulation Supply 39.23M 39.23M 39.23M Total Supply 39,218,165.05176992 39,218,165.05176992 39,218,165.05176992

The current Market Cap of xBONZO is $ 392.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.38. The circulating supply of XBONZO is 39.23M, with a total supply of 39218165.05176992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 392.41K.