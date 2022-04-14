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Top E-commerce Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the E-commerce sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Paycoin
Paycoin
PCI
$ 0,03818581
-0,07%
-0,00%
+4,29%
$ 39,05M
$ 594,76K
2
BounceToken
BounceToken
AUCTION
$ 3,171
+0,41%
-2,64%
+10,88%
$ 21,93M
$ 17,83K
3
Optio
Optio
OPT
$ 0,00068212
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 11,27M
$ 102,83
4
HAVA
HAVA
HAVA
$ 2,23
0,00%
0,00%
+0,45%
$ 8,91M
$ 1,91K
5
BIDZ Coin
BIDZ Coin
BIDZ
$ 0,00238625
0,00%
--
+20,05%
$ 4,65M
$ 221,84
6
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0,02469
+0,24%
+0,20%
-0,08%
$ 4,38M
$ 3,10M
7
$ 0,0186
0,00%
-4,90%
-14,25%
$ 3,08M
$ 540,18K
8
Nomu
Nomu
NOMU
$ 0,00250322
+0,07%
-0,01%
+8,85%
$ 2,50M
$ 764,96
9
Regent Coin
Regent Coin
REGENT
$ 0,772812
+0,96%
+0,01%
+11,50%
$ 2,24M
$ 971,13K
10
Ctomorrow Platform
Ctomorrow Platform
CTP
$ 0,0009478
-0,02%
-0,03%
+5,28%
$ 1,55M
$ 60,93M
11
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 5,50239E-7
+0,79%
-0,21%
+21,71%
$ 1,46M
--
12
Shack Token
Shack Token
SHACK
$ 0,00142948
+0,81%
-0,20%
-33,83%
$ 1,40M
$ 5,27K
13
EVDC Network
EVDC Network
EVDC
$ 0,00002099
+0,05%
-3,36%
-3,85%
$ 1,33M
$ 3,18B
14
Bazaars
Bazaars
BZR
$ 68,774
+0,74%
-2,49%
-7,62%
$ 428,25K
$ 2,10K
15
PREME Token
PREME Token
PREME
$ 0,0019831
0,00%
-0,06%
+14,32%
$ 371,18K
$ 1,73K
16
StormX
StormX
STMX
$ 3,262E-5
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 358,77K
--
17
PEPTIDES
PEPTIDES
PEPTI
$ 0,00022678
+0,19%
-0,03%
+18,68%
$ 221,13K
$ 18,89K
18
VERONICA by Virtuals
VERONICA by Virtuals
VERONICA
$ 0,00016434
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 164,34K
$ 24,11
19
Paysenger
Paysenger
EGO
$ 0,0008121
-0,16%
+0,16%
+37,03%
$ 162,76K
$ 68,05M
20
Routine Coin
Routine Coin
ROU
$ 0,00022315
0,00%
+0,05%
-0,99%
$ 145,92K
$ 933,58
21
Bistroo
Bistroo
BIST
$ 0,00118578
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 71,20K
$ 20,48
22
BOTIFY
BOTIFY
BOTIFY
$ 5,391E-5
+0,20%
-4,54%
+16,11%
$ 53,91K
--
23
CC0 COMPANY
CC0 COMPANY
CC0COMPANY
$ 5,324E-5
-14,12%
-30,91%
+38,68%
$ 30,59K
--
24
BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun
BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun
E𝕏PB
$ 3,033E-5
+0,23%
-3,74%
+11,34%
$ 30,31K
--
25
Dmarketplace
Dmarketplace
$DMP
$ 2,34084E-7
0,00%
0,00%
+21,84%
$ 21,77K
--
26
Ikon
Ikon
IKON
$ 1,742E-5
0,00%
0,00%
+11,52%
$ 17,41K
--
27
MBD Financials
MBD Financials
MBD
$ 3,79534E-7
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 12,55K
--
28
AICM Marketplace
AICM Marketplace
AICM
$ 6,096E-5
0,00%
+0,08%
+0,15%
$ 12,19K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are E-commerce tokens and why are they popular?
E-commerce tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 28 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $105.85M.
What is the best-performing E-commerce token right now?
Among E-commerce tokens tracked on MEXC, FUN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many E-commerce tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 28 E-commerce tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular E-commerce tokens include PCI, AUCTION, OPT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the E-commerce category?
The combined market capitalization of all E-commerce tokens is approximately $105.85M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the E-commerce sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.