HAVA Price Today

The live HAVA (HAVA) price today is $ 2.23, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 2.23 per HAVA.

HAVA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,906,225, with a circulating supply of 4.00M HAVA. During the last 24 hours, HAVA traded between $ 2.23 (low) and $ 2.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.599564.

In short-term performance, HAVA moved -0.03% in the last hour and +0.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99K.

HAVA (HAVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.91M$ 8.91M $ 8.91M Volume (24H) $ 1.99K$ 1.99K $ 1.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.53M$ 44.53M $ 44.53M Circulation Supply 4.00M 4.00M 4.00M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HAVA is $ 8.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99K. The circulating supply of HAVA is 4.00M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.53M.