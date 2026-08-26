Bistroo Price Today

The live Bistroo (BIST) price today is $ 0.00118578, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118578 per BIST.

Bistroo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,197, with a circulating supply of 60.04M BIST. During the last 24 hours, BIST traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.257443, while the all-time low was $ 0.00117732.

In short-term performance, BIST moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.48.

Bistroo (BIST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 71.20K$ 71.20K $ 71.20K Volume (24H) $ 20.48$ 20.48 $ 20.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 118.58K$ 118.58K $ 118.58K Circulation Supply 60.04M 60.04M 60.04M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bistroo is $ 71.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.48. The circulating supply of BIST is 60.04M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.58K.