Nomu Price Today

The live Nomu (NOMU) price today is $ 0.00249991, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00249991 per NOMU.

Nomu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,499,601, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M NOMU. During the last 24 hours, NOMU traded between $ 0.00245556 (low) and $ 0.00257953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00881366, while the all-time low was $ 0.00156214.

In short-term performance, NOMU moved -0.50% in the last hour and +17.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 894.25.

Nomu (NOMU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.50M$ 2.50M $ 2.50M Volume (24H) $ 894.25$ 894.25 $ 894.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.50M$ 2.50M $ 2.50M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,183.1418695 999,999,183.1418695 999,999,183.1418695

The current Market Cap of Nomu is $ 2.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 894.25. The circulating supply of NOMU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999183.1418695. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.50M.