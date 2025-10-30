The live BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun price today is 0 USD. Track real-time E𝕏PB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore E𝕏PB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun price today is 0 USD. Track real-time E𝕏PB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore E𝕏PB price trend easily at MEXC now.

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun Price (E𝕏PB)

1 E𝕏PB to USD Live Price:

--
----
+1.80%1D
BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Live Price Chart
BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.29%

+1.80%

+16.70%

+16.70%

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, E𝕏PB traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. E𝕏PB's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, E𝕏PB has changed by +0.29% over the past hour, +1.80% over 24 hours, and +16.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Market Information

$ 39.14K
$ 39.14K$ 39.14K

--
----

$ 39.99K
$ 39.99K$ 39.99K

978.27M
978.27M 978.27M

999,419,827.764755
999,419,827.764755 999,419,827.764755

The current Market Cap of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun is $ 39.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of E𝕏PB is 978.27M, with a total supply of 999419827.764755. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.99K.

BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.80%
30 Days$ 0-3.82%
60 Days$ 0-2.14%
90 Days$ 0--

What is BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB)

Bouncy Ball (e𝕏PB) is a community-driven e-commerce utility token developed by Tokin of OFiDCrypt in Canada. It powers a curated economic model that incentivizes both business growth and consumer adoption. The token bridges entertainment, blockchain utility, and business engagement, supporting OFiDCrypt’s Web3 Marketing & Media goods and services.

The project introduces a three-part framework:

• Bouncy Ball — Token Utility / E-Commerce: Facilitates transactions and incentivizes engagement.

• #MicroEconomies — Pay Less, Grow More: Encourages consumers to grow alongside business performance.

• Giddy’s — Consumer-Facing Brand & Storytelling: Offers family-fun products and animated adventures to build emotional and cultural relevance.

OFiDCrypt uses storytelling and character-driven media (like Giddy Tales Adventures) to promote Web3 adoption and safety, while offering tangible savings through digital asset payments.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB)

How much is BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun (E𝕏PB) worth today?
The live E𝕏PB price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current E𝕏PB to USD price?
The current price of E𝕏PB to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BOUNCY BALL of OFiD Fun?
The market cap for E𝕏PB is $ 39.14K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of E𝕏PB?
The circulating supply of E𝕏PB is 978.27M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of E𝕏PB?
E𝕏PB achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of E𝕏PB?
E𝕏PB saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of E𝕏PB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for E𝕏PB is -- USD.
Will E𝕏PB go higher this year?
E𝕏PB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out E𝕏PB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
