MBD Financials Price Today

The live MBD Financials (MBD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MBD.

MBD Financials currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,554.18, with a circulating supply of 33.08B MBD. During the last 24 hours, MBD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01405084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MBD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MBD Financials (MBD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.55K$ 12.55K $ 12.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.18K$ 15.18K $ 15.18K Circulation Supply 33.08B 33.08B 33.08B Total Supply 40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MBD Financials is $ 12.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MBD is 33.08B, with a total supply of 40000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.18K.