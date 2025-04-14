Optio Price (OPT)
The live price of Optio (OPT) today is 0.02388325 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 121.30M USD. OPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Optio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Optio price change within the day is +3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.12B USD
During today, the price change of Optio to USD was $ +0.0008715.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Optio to USD was $ -0.0053375576.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Optio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Optio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0008715
|+3.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0053375576
|-22.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Optio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.68%
+3.79%
+35.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Optio Blockchain is a user-first, decentralized ecosystem designed to return data ownership and value to individuals instead of Big Tech corporations. Unlike traditional platforms that exploit user data for profit, Optio enables users to monetize their engagement through its Proof-of-Impact (PoI) protocol, earning OPT tokens simply by interacting with applications in the ecosystem. The project aims to shift the business model of the internet from one based on surveillance and exploitation to one based on empowerment, fairness, and equity.
