Dmarketplace Price ($DMP)
The live price of Dmarketplace ($DMP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 249.15K USD. $DMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dmarketplace Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.12K USD
- Dmarketplace price change within the day is -6.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 82.82B USD
During today, the price change of Dmarketplace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dmarketplace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dmarketplace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dmarketplace to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+304.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+110.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dmarketplace: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.94%
-6.92%
-60.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dMarketplace is a cutting-edge decentralized e-commerce platform that seamlessly integrates Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize everyday transactions. By facilitating the exchange of on-chain digital assets for real-world products, dMarketplace promotes the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies for daily use. Our mission is to construct a robust e-commerce ecosystem that enhances the utility of cryptocurrency ownership, incentivizes the exchange of goods through digital currencies, and bridges the existing gap between the decentralized Web3 environment and traditional commerce. This whitepaper delves into the technical architecture of dMarketplace, elucidating how its decentralized framework, augmented by sophisticated AI and blockchain mechanisms, empowers users to engage in secure, transparent, and efficient crypto-commerce.
