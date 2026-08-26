Which blockchain network does CC0 COMPANY run on?

CC0 COMPANY operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CC0COMPANY?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -25.81% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does CC0 COMPANY belong to?

CC0 COMPANY falls under the Base Ecosystem,E-commerce,Zora Creator category. This classification helps investors compare CC0COMPANY with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of CC0 COMPANY?

Its market capitalization is $32166, placing the asset at rank #6820. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CC0COMPANY is currently circulating?

There are 574527828.4787183 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for CC0 COMPANY today?

Over the past day, CC0COMPANY generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, CC0 COMPANY fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.