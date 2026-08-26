LayerAI Price (LAI)
The live LayerAI (LAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAI.
LayerAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 88,706, with a circulating supply of 2.29B LAI. During the last 24 hours, LAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.147463, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LAI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of LayerAI is $ 88.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAI is 2.29B, with a total supply of 2895298317.653897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.93K.
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In 2040, the price of LayerAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
LayerAI is the ZK Layer-2 blockchain that powers the AI revolution. $LAI blockchain hosts apps with 2+ million active users, placing it as one of the biggest blockchains at launch.
ZK Layer-2 Blockchain that lets you own the monetisation of your AI data. Turn every task of your daily life into a source of income.
Data is the new holy grail: the asset that powers the AI revolution. Without data, it is not possible to build and improve AI. Big tech - Meta, Google and many others - are built on monetizing user data.
LayerAI is the 1st technology to successfully merge blockchain and AI, built to decentralize the wealth of the trillion-dollar AI & data market.
LayerAI supplies data for AI: a trillion-dollar business ready for decentralization and disruption.
LayerAI is the fastest growing app in human history - It was first to create an AI app that retail can use. But ChatGPT is funded privately - you can’t get a piece of OpenAI's success.
AI projects exploded in growth in recent weeks - but they have a problem: none of them have enough users to reach virality like ChatGPT.
LayerAI already has apps with 2 million users - the only AI platform to come close to ChatGPT's success. Developers of lifestyle, music, gaming, dating, travel & other apps join CryptoGPT’s ecosystem to unlock a new source of data income.
Now is the perfect time for LayerAI to come out of stealth, developing since mid 2022.
LayerAI, like ChatGPT, is aimed at mass retail adoption - in contrast to other blockchain-based AI projects. This opens up an untapped market opportunity: entering the market via consumer apps. Owing to our web3 native marketing channels and value proposition, we have already onboarded applications in gaming, fitness, education, travel and other verticals.
This makes LayerAI the first sustainable ‘to earn’ ecosystem that pays users for contributing data that is then sold in the global data marketplace.
LayerAI is a the layer-2 that is the dedicated blockchain for AI development
Scalable Layer-2: LayerAI is a layer-2 that uses zkRollup technology. The unique EVM- compliance makes the protocol open to massive codebase libraries, enabling easy and rapid onramp of developers and users.
Truly Distributed: LayerAI is carefully designed to be a network uncontrollable by centralized influence. The mining model and security align with the activity. #ProofOfActivity ensures the network’s security increases in parallel to adoption.
Totally Limitless: Immensely scalable, ultra-low-cost transactions combine with empowering infrastructure – data capsules, AI tooling, pluggable earn launcher – to create a blockchain that can expand the abilities of the global economy with the economics of AI.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current trading price of LayerAI?
LayerAI (LAI) is currently priced at $ USD, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing LayerAI's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),DWF Labs Portfolio,Rollup,AI Agents,DeFAI sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in LAI?
Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is LayerAI's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #5047 with a market capitalization of $88706, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about LAI?
With 2294606592.993412 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to LayerAI's recent performance?
The price range between $0.0 and $0.0 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does LayerAI stack up against similar assets?
Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),DWF Labs Portfolio,Rollup,AI Agents,DeFAI tokens, LAI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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