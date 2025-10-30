Seascape Crowns (CWS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.119009 24H High $ 0.134866 All Time High $ 61.33 Lowest Price $ 0.063296 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) -10.61% Price Change (7D) -21.98%

Seascape Crowns (CWS) real-time price is $0.120552. Over the past 24 hours, CWS traded between a low of $ 0.119009 and a high of $ 0.134866, showing active market volatility. CWS's all-time high price is $ 61.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.063296.

In terms of short-term performance, CWS has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, -10.61% over 24 hours, and -21.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Seascape Crowns (CWS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 921.73K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 921.73K Circulation Supply 7.65M Total Supply 7,645,850.9663491575

The current Market Cap of Seascape Crowns is $ 921.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CWS is 7.65M, with a total supply of 7645850.9663491575. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 921.73K.