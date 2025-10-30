mfercoin (MFER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00425743 $ 0.00425743 $ 0.00425743 24H Low $ 0.00447688 $ 0.00447688 $ 0.00447688 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00425743$ 0.00425743 $ 0.00425743 24H High $ 0.00447688$ 0.00447688 $ 0.00447688 All Time High $ 0.263597$ 0.263597 $ 0.263597 Lowest Price $ 0.00351173$ 0.00351173 $ 0.00351173 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.18% Price Change (7D) -0.06% Price Change (7D) -0.06%

mfercoin (MFER) real-time price is $0.00429798. Over the past 24 hours, MFER traded between a low of $ 0.00425743 and a high of $ 0.00447688, showing active market volatility. MFER's all-time high price is $ 0.263597, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00351173.

In terms of short-term performance, MFER has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -0.18% over 24 hours, and -0.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

mfercoin (MFER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.30M$ 4.30M $ 4.30M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.30M$ 4.30M $ 4.30M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,066.04 999,998,066.04 999,998,066.04

The current Market Cap of mfercoin is $ 4.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MFER is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998066.04. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.30M.