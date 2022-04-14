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Top Aurora Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Aurora Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,774.36
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
3
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005353
+0.94%
-4.36%
+6.25%
$ 295.60M
$ 2.27B
4
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999649
-0.03%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.79M
$ 5.70M
5
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,455.96
+0.65%
-0.01%
+9.02%
$ 44.81M
$ 507.83K
6
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.88
+0.53%
-0.03%
+8.05%
$ 36.01M
$ 22.09M
7
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.005437
+2.61%
+0.99%
+8.89%
$ 30.74M
$ 12.10M
8
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2998
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
9
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.01999
-1.37%
+3.23%
-2.33%
$ 20.12M
$ 4.21M
10
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296605
+0.01%
-0.02%
+1.40%
$ 15.93M
$ 175.82K
11
$ 0.01693
+0.24%
-2.15%
+10.41%
$ 12.02M
$ 3.31M
12
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.969159
-0.12%
0.00%
-0.59%
$ 11.52M
$ 3.86K
13
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.051489
+0.72%
+0.01%
+4.32%
$ 1.05M
$ 267.79
14
Flux Protocol
Flux Protocol
FLX
$ 0.00292814
0.00%
-0.03%
+4.77%
$ 734.92K
$ 112.75
15
UWON
UWON
UWON
$ 0.062544
+0.60%
-0.03%
-2.49%
$ 621.73K
$ 33.08
16
ScamFari
ScamFari
SCM
$ 3.51E-6
0.00%
-1.40%
+12.86%
$ 351.37K
--
17
UTU Coin
UTU Coin
UTU
$ 0.00015004
0.00%
--
+7.76%
$ 91.82K
$ 1.84
18
Aurigami
Aurigami
PLY
$ 1.793E-5
0.00%
-4.05%
+9.40%
$ 73.99K
--
19
Pickle Finance
Pickle Finance
PICKLE
$ 0.01414989
0.00%
-0.01%
+9.21%
$ 28.49K
$ 1.39
20
WannaSwap
WannaSwap
WANNA
$ 0.00021469
0.00%
-0.03%
+7.63%
$ 21.26K
$ 190.98

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Aurora Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Aurora Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $84.59B.
What is the best-performing Aurora Ecosystem token right now?
Among Aurora Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DODO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.23% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Aurora Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Aurora Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Aurora Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LUNC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Aurora Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Aurora Ecosystem tokens is approximately $84.59B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Aurora Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.