UWON Price Today

The live UWON (UWON) price today is $ 0.061858, with a 3.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current UWON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.061858 per UWON.

UWON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 618,584, with a circulating supply of 10.00M UWON. During the last 24 hours, UWON traded between $ 0.060791 (low) and $ 0.06344 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.81, while the all-time low was $ 0.054905.

In short-term performance, UWON moved -0.18% in the last hour and +2.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.09.

UWON (UWON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 618.58K$ 618.58K $ 618.58K Volume (24H) $ 50.09$ 50.09 $ 50.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 618.58K$ 618.58K $ 618.58K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UWON is $ 618.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.09. The circulating supply of UWON is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 618.58K.