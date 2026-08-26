What is the current price of Build4?

The live price of Build4 (B4) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Build4 positioned in the market?

Build4 currently sits at market rank #7523, supported by a market capitalization of $17538.15. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of B4?

The circulating supply of B4 is 403384388.72489023 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Build4?

During the last 24 hours, Build4 traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Build4 from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Build4 reached an all-time high of $0.0018319, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is B4 trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Build4?

The current price movement of -2.08% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agent Launchpad. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.