BOBz Price Today

The live BOBz (BOBZ) price today is $ 0, with a 4.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOBZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOBZ.

BOBz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,948.28, with a circulating supply of 700.00T BOBZ. During the last 24 hours, BOBZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOBZ moved -- in the last hour and +18.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BOBz (BOBZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.95K$ 14.95K $ 14.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.95K$ 14.95K $ 14.95K Circulation Supply 700.00T 700.00T 700.00T Total Supply 700,000,000,000,000.0 700,000,000,000,000.0 700,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BOBz is $ 14.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOBZ is 700.00T, with a total supply of 700000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.95K.