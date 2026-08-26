AIPad Price Today

The live AIPad (AIPAD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIPAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIPAD.

AIPad currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,615, with a circulating supply of 196.36M AIPAD. During the last 24 hours, AIPAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00296971 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.862302, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIPAD moved +0.70% in the last hour and +572.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.16.

AIPad (AIPAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.62K$ 108.62K $ 108.62K Volume (24H) $ 27.16$ 27.16 $ 27.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.10K$ 110.10K $ 110.10K Circulation Supply 196.36M 196.36M 196.36M Total Supply 199,049,334.2921128 199,049,334.2921128 199,049,334.2921128

The current Market Cap of AIPad is $ 108.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.16. The circulating supply of AIPAD is 196.36M, with a total supply of 199049334.2921128. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.10K.