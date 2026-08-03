About YOUNES Younes is a community-driven meme token inspired by Younes, a martial arts comedy superstar. It's YvY. Younes thrives on its own absurdity, embracing the idea that it's not about making sense, but about making a statement. As a symbol of individuality, Younes encourages being the main character, letting go of inhibitions, and embracing one's unique thoughts and voice. By doing so, the community ascends to a state of unapologetic self-expression, unafraid to be ridiculous and true to themselves.

What is the current price of YOUNES?

The live price of YOUNES (YOUNES) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is YOUNES positioned in the market?

YOUNES currently sits at market rank #9942, supported by a market capitalization of $11222.01. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of YOUNES?

The circulating supply of YOUNES is 999998201.24 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of YOUNES?

During the last 24 hours, YOUNES traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is YOUNES from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

YOUNES reached an all-time high of $0.00815788, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is YOUNES trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for YOUNES?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.