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Top Binance-Peg Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance-Peg Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,455.08
+0.73%
-2.51%
+8.84%
$ 296.39B
$ 164.47K
2
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4421
+1.12%
-6.43%
+30.47%
$ 89.44B
$ 48.64M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.01
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
4
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08638
+0.72%
-6.75%
+14.26%
$ 14.73B
$ 192.63M
5
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 782.21
+0.86%
-9.77%
+39.01%
$ 12.97B
$ 12.38K
6
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2107
+0.72%
-7.25%
+13.20%
$ 7.67B
$ 33.82M
7
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 268.2
+1.32%
-3.54%
+27.14%
$ 5.40B
$ 12.72K
8
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.32
+0.62%
-4.63%
+7.11%
$ 3.89B
$ 131.24K
9
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.368
+0.71%
-4.16%
+8.51%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.22K
10
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005318
+0.66%
-5.83%
+11.87%
$ 3.13B
$ 506.01B
11
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8917
+0.37%
-6.14%
+7.86%
$ 2.44B
$ 680.65K
12
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8493
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
13
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7207
+1.33%
-5.77%
+7.49%
$ 571.75M
$ 3.61M
14
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.227
+0.71%
-3.28%
+5.34%
$ 246.84M
$ 250.29K
15
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0.05339
+0.82%
+5.44%
+30.17%
$ 52.89M
$ 1.36M
16
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002814
+1.08%
-1.99%
+5.80%
$ 26.52M
$ 25.10M
17
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6912
-0.07%
+1.24%
+6.59%
$ 12.95M
$ 133.28K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance-Peg Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Binance-Peg Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $497.87B.
What is the best-performing Binance-Peg Tokens token right now?
Among Binance-Peg Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, ONT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.44% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance-Peg Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Binance-Peg Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance-Peg Tokens tokens include ETH, XRP, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance-Peg Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Binance-Peg Tokens tokens is approximately $497.87B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance-Peg Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.