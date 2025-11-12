Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.57M Total Supply: $ 50.10K Circulating Supply: $ 22.60K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.56M All-Time High: $ 297.29 All-Time Low: $ 169.44795144400413 Current Price: $ 290.65

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Information Alphabet xStock (GOOGLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. GOOGLx tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A (the underlying). GOOGLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Alphabet xStock (GOOGLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. GOOGLx tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A (the underlying). GOOGLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://assets.backed.fi/products/alphabet-xstock Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/XsCPL9dNWBMvFtTmwcCA5v3xWPSMEBCszbQdiLLq6aN

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOOGLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOOGLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

