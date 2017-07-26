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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Binance Coin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Binance Coin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Binance Coin (BNB) Technical Analysis Today

Binance Coin (BNB) Technical Analysis Today

The Binance Coin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BNB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Binance Coin's analysis below.

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$699.67--+15.99%+22.13%+7.08%
Know more about Binance Coin Price

Binance Coin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Binance Coin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
701.5666
701.5333
R2
701.5333
701.4951
R1
701.4666
701.4715
PP
701.4333
701.4333
S1
701.3666
701.3951
S2
701.3333
701.3715
S3
701.2666
701.3333

Binance Coin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$40.68 M
$40.70 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.68M
3-Day Active Buys
$12.53 M
3-Day Active Sells
$11.85 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
2.53M
7-Day Active Buys
$74.66 M
7-Day Active Sells
$72.13 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Binance Coin Capital Flow

Net InflowBNBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$1.30 M698.64
2026-08-25-$5.26 M700.02
2026-08-24$8.75 M705.74
2026-08-23$7.18 M694.96
2026-08-22$19.68 M688.52

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Binance Coin

Trade Binance Coin (BNB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Binance Coin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BNB/USDT
$699.67
$699.67$699.67
-0.04%
35.61K (USDT)
BNB/USDC
$698.85
$698.85$698.85
-0.08%
62.48 (USDT)
BNB/USD1
$695.06
$695.06$695.06
+0.01%
663.88 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BNB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BNB
BNB
USD
USD

1 BNB = 699.67 USD