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The live 19 price today is 0 USD.19 market cap is 48,003 USD. Track real-time 19 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live 19 price today is 0 USD.19 market cap is 48,003 USD. Track real-time 19 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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19 Price Info

What is 19

19 Official Website

19 Tokenomics

19 Price Forecast

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19 Price (19)

Unlisted

1 19 to USD Live Price:

$0.00004434
$0.00004434$0.00004434
-8.37%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
19 (19) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:35:08 (UTC+8)

19 Price Today

The live 19 (19) price today is $ 0, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current 19 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 19.

19 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,003, with a circulating supply of 999.43M 19. During the last 24 hours, 19 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 19 moved -4.58% in the last hour and +24.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

19 (19) Market Information

$ 48.00K
$ 48.00K$ 48.00K

--
----

$ 48.00K
$ 48.00K$ 48.00K

999.43M
999.43M 999.43M

999,429,028.486207
999,429,028.486207 999,429,028.486207

The current Market Cap of 19 is $ 48.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 19 is 999.43M, with a total supply of 999429028.486207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.00K.

19 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-4.58%

-1.44%

+24.08%

+24.08%

Price Prediction for 19

19 (19) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 19 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
19 (19) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of 19 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price 19 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 19 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking 19 Price Prediction.

What is 19 (19)

$19 is a prominent memecoin launched on pump.fun, the leading Solana-based memecoin launchpad, and serves as a direct embodiment of the platform's deep cultural lore surrounding the number 19.

The Lore Behind 19

The number 19 is central to pump.fun's origin story and community mythology:

  • Pump.fun's domain (pump.fun) was registered on September 19, 2023.
  • The platform officially launched on January 19, 2024 — often celebrated as its "birthday" or anniversary.
  • Co-founder Alon (@a1lon9) has a well-known personal fascination with 19, prominently embedded in his X handle (with the "9" nodding to the digit).
  • Subsequent events, like the launch of related features (e.g., PumpSwap on March 19), have reinforced the pattern, turning 19 into a recurring "prophetic" or lucky number in the ecosystem.

This has evolved into a full-blown meme/numerology cult among pump.fun degens, with traders and creators frequently invoking 19 in posts, conspiracy theories (e.g., airdrop dates like October 19 or February 19), and token concepts. It's often compared to other iconic memecoin numbers, like the "Solana version of $4" — a symbolic good-luck charm or inside joke that drives hype and community engagement.

Importance to the Pump.fun Ecosystem

$19 (and similar 19-themed tokens) acts as a meta-memecoin that captures pump.fun's chaotic, community-driven spirit:

  • It symbolizes the platform's "fair-launch" ethos, where anyone can mint a token tied to the core lore for instant trading.
  • These tokens frequently surge around key dates (like January 19 anniversaries), boosting visibility for pump.fun and reinforcing its role as Solana's meme coin factory.
  • In a broader sense, 19-themed plays highlight how pump.fun turns cultural quirks (founder personality + coincidental dates) into viral, speculative momentum — fueling billions in volume and thousands of daily launches.

While not an official token, $19 represents the playful, degen heart of pump.fun: pure lore-fueled speculation with no utility beyond community vibes and potential.

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19 (19) Resource

Official Website

About 19

What is the real-time price of 19 today?

The live price of 19 stands at $, moving -1.44% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for 19?

19 has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is 19 showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is 19 currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests 19 is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of 19?

With a market cap of $48003, 19 is ranked #6466, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has 19 seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does 19 compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence 19's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999429028.486207 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 19

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:35:08 (UTC+8)

19 (19) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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