19 Price Today

The live 19 (19) price today is $ 0, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current 19 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 19.

19 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,003, with a circulating supply of 999.43M 19. During the last 24 hours, 19 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 19 moved -4.58% in the last hour and +24.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

19 (19) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.00K$ 48.00K $ 48.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.00K$ 48.00K $ 48.00K Circulation Supply 999.43M 999.43M 999.43M Total Supply 999,429,028.486207 999,429,028.486207 999,429,028.486207

The current Market Cap of 19 is $ 48.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 19 is 999.43M, with a total supply of 999429028.486207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.00K.