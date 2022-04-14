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Top Solana Meme Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Solana Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,069.32
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,465.02
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
3
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08676
-0.16%
-6.85%
+15.53%
$ 14.73B
$ 189.73M
4
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2123
+0.33%
-7.11%
+15.75%
$ 7.70B
$ 33.42M
5
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.05904
-0.58%
+0.36%
-4.82%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.32M
6
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003865
+0.16%
-10.09%
+33.29%
$ 1.60B
$ 311.74B
7
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.401841
-1.22%
-12.48%
+3.57%
$ 888.96M
$ 2.55M
8
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09072
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
9
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.0096
+0.16%
-5.97%
+49.95%
$ 603.90M
$ 101.16M
10
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.09378
+0.40%
-5.15%
+7.05%
$ 586.17M
$ 2.99M
11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.197
-1.04%
-11.67%
+30.71%
$ 521.36M
$ 4.05M
12
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.1012
+0.35%
+12.92%
+54.37%
$ 291.73M
$ 1.21M
13
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003059
-0.23%
-9.83%
+24.67%
$ 268.12M
$ 353.92B
14
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.03286
+0.12%
-0.81%
+35.24%
$ 209.84M
$ 2.25M
15
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.20471
+5.22%
+7.92%
+36.72%
$ 201.91M
$ 2.70M
16
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.2039
0.00%
-12.07%
+39.17%
$ 201.57M
$ 7.79M
17
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07394
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
18
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.13085
+0.36%
-3.01%
-14.75%
$ 131.75M
$ 651.98K
19
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.001095
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
20
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4375
+0.05%
+4.38%
+11.66%
$ 109.67M
$ 220.86K
21
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07998
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
22
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0.10638
-2.16%
-6.55%
+32.97%
$ 104.78M
$ 657.04K
23
Cheems
Cheems
CHEEMS
$ 0.0000005434
+0.39%
-4.39%
+5.78%
$ 100.53M
$ 98.01B
24
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012961
-0.16%
-3.46%
+112.13%
$ 97.45M
$ 28.69M
25
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.254
+0.04%
-5.35%
+24.75%
$ 94.53M
$ 30.74K
26
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.09776
+0.12%
-3.26%
+23.89%
$ 82.54M
$ 588.51K
27
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1246
+1.70%
+5.02%
+15.46%
$ 72.67M
$ 714.53K
28
BOOK OF MEME
BOOK OF MEME
BOME
$ 0.0010532
-0.46%
-9.15%
+19.08%
$ 72.18M
$ 106.06M
29
Comedian
Comedian
BAN
$ 0.07219
-0.68%
-1.13%
+0.48%
$ 71.79M
$ 770.01K
30
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE
$ 0.0000000003711
+0.14%
-4.42%
+8.41%
$ 66.30M
$ 210.71T
31
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.187
-0.85%
-4.33%
+4.09%
$ 66.17M
$ 498.59K
32
USELESS COIN
USELESS COIN
USELESS
$ 0.063686
+0.76%
-4.64%
+49.68%
$ 63.29M
$ 2.69M
33
POPCAT
POPCAT
POPCAT
$ 0.05957
+0.02%
-6.26%
+37.71%
$ 57.97M
$ 2.88M
34
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.009525
-0.08%
-2.89%
+10.13%
$ 56.77M
$ 32.26M
35
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.055785
+0.83%
-0.10%
-22.34%
$ 55.76M
$ 47.41K
36
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.00013028
-0.01%
-4.84%
+23.71%
$ 54.64M
$ 621.39M
37
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.05213
+0.19%
-4.56%
+11.15%
$ 51.84M
$ 1.28M
38
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01976
-0.20%
-3.39%
-0.10%
$ 47.76M
$ 3.55M
39
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000011834
+1.04%
-2.43%
+15.29%
$ 46.09M
$ 649.36B
40
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012274
+1.18%
-4.16%
+10.38%
$ 45.06M
$ 5.51M
41
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.016129
+0.01%
-1.04%
-1.07%
$ 44.82M
$ 4.11M
42
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.05517
+0.44%
-2.64%
+9.89%
$ 42.50M
$ 1.00M
43
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.4259
-0.02%
-2.54%
+12.25%
$ 42.24M
$ 137.33K
44
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03587
+1.41%
+2.07%
-0.03%
$ 42.24M
$ 28.91M
45
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.04263
+0.14%
-7.56%
+12.07%
$ 42.00M
$ 2.18M
46
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.041033
-0.11%
+5.79%
-7.00%
$ 40.70M
$ 2.44M
47
cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world
MEW
$ 0.0004236
+0.57%
-10.13%
+22.64%
$ 37.47M
$ 147.99M
48
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.0689
+0.17%
-1.48%
+14.81%
$ 37.44M
$ 1.03M
49
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0006548
-0.02%
-1.11%
+37.99%
$ 36.55M
$ 92.96M
50
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0005416
+0.04%
-3.25%
+11.44%
$ 34.22M
$ 110.39M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Solana Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Solana Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,082 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1912.04B.
What is the best-performing Solana Meme token right now?
Among Solana Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, MEEP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 63.34% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Solana Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,082 Solana Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Solana Meme tokens include BTC, ETH, DOGE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Solana Meme category?
The combined market capitalization of all Solana Meme tokens is approximately $1912.04B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Solana Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.