Zebi 価格(ZCO)
Zebi（ZCO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 110.88K USD です。ZCO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Zebi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.18 USD
です- Zebi 1日内の価格変動率は +0.13%
です- 循環供給量は 500.00M USD です
MEXCで ZCO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZCO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Zebi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Zebi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Zebi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Zebi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30日
|$ 0
|+25.19%
|60日
|$ 0
|+167.13%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Zebi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.40%
+0.13%
-0.17%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Zebi is a young and innovative organization founded, mentored and managed by Oxford, MIT, Stanford, and IIT veterans and thought leaders from Silicon Valley with experience in Google, Uber, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. Zebi specializes in providing Blockchain based offerings to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. India’s big data generation is increasing exponentially and is expected to reach 3 Zebibytes per year (Zebibyte = 1024^7 bytes) by 2020, driven by continued growth of internet usage, social networks, proliferation of smartphones, as well as the digital initiatives and structural reforms undertaken by the government. At the same time, incidents of data crimes such as data hacks, data leaks, data tampering, identity thefts are on the rise, which are costing Indian organizations and consumers more than $30 billion annually. Zebi specializes in providing blockchain based solutions to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. Zebi is one of the few enterprise grade product companies based in India offering best of the expertise of Silicon Valley at Indian prices Recognizing the need and opportunity to enable with technology the enforcement of data protection regulations, Zebi has created a Blockchain driven, unique and holistic solution to make high value and sensitive data readily available for legitimate use. Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering, while obtaining consent from individuals. The solution comprises of Zebi Chain™ to provide immutability to critical records, coupled with a central hub called Zebi Data Gateway which enables secure and instant data exchange through Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) APIs. Zebi’s innovative, proprietary solution set is one of the first in industry and is patent pending.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ZCO を AUD に
A$--
|1 ZCO を GBP に
￡--
|1 ZCO を EUR に
€--
|1 ZCO を USD に
$--
|1 ZCO を MYR に
RM--
|1 ZCO を TRY に
₺--
|1 ZCO を JPY に
¥--
|1 ZCO を RUB に
₽--
|1 ZCO を INR に
₹--
|1 ZCO を IDR に
Rp--
|1 ZCO を PHP に
₱--
|1 ZCO を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 ZCO を BRL に
R$--
|1 ZCO を CAD に
C$--
|1 ZCO を BDT に
৳--
|1 ZCO を NGN に
₦--
|1 ZCO を UAH に
₴--
|1 ZCO を VES に
Bs--
|1 ZCO を PKR に
Rs--
|1 ZCO を KZT に
₸--
|1 ZCO を THB に
฿--
|1 ZCO を TWD に
NT$--
|1 ZCO を CHF に
Fr--
|1 ZCO を HKD に
HK$--
|1 ZCO を MAD に
.د.م--