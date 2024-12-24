Sharbi 価格($SHARBI)
Sharbi（$SHARBI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 316.78K USD です。$SHARBI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sharbi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 622.98 USD
です- Sharbi 1日内の価格変動率は +5.05%
です- 循環供給量は 74.97B USD です
MEXCで $SHARBI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $SHARBI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sharbi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sharbi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sharbi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sharbi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.05%
|30日
|$ 0
|-28.33%
|60日
|$ 0
|-27.02%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Sharbi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.17%
+5.05%
-26.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
