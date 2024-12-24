Draggin Karma Points 価格(DKP)
Draggin Karma Points（DKP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00284321 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 11.35M USD です。DKP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Draggin Karma Points 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 19.95K USD
です- Draggin Karma Points 1日内の価格変動率は +5.88%
です- 循環供給量は 3.99B USD です
MEXCで DKP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DKP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Draggin Karma Points から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00015791 です。
過去30日間における Draggin Karma Points から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006143198 です。
過去60日間における Draggin Karma Points から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003694410 です。
過去90日間における Draggin Karma Points から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001897540349016155 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015791
|+5.88%
|30日
|$ -0.0006143198
|-21.60%
|60日
|$ -0.0003694410
|-12.99%
|90日
|$ -0.001897540349016155
|-40.02%
Draggin Karma Points の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.72%
+5.88%
-14.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking. Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe. Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem. Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form. Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP. The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 DKP を AUD に
A$0.004549136
|1 DKP を GBP に
￡0.0022461359
|1 DKP を EUR に
€0.0027294816
|1 DKP を USD に
$0.00284321
|1 DKP を MYR に
RM0.0127660129
|1 DKP を TRY に
₺0.1002231525
|1 DKP を JPY に
¥0.4473222293
|1 DKP を RUB に
₽0.2877897162
|1 DKP を INR に
₹0.2420140352
|1 DKP を IDR に
Rp45.8582193863
|1 DKP を PHP に
₱0.1664983776
|1 DKP を EGP に
￡E.0.1452027347
|1 DKP を BRL に
R$0.0175994699
|1 DKP を CAD に
C$0.0040657903
|1 DKP を BDT に
৳0.3401616444
|1 DKP を NGN に
₦4.4012322158
|1 DKP を UAH に
₴0.1196422768
|1 DKP を VES に
Bs0.14500371
|1 DKP を PKR に
Rs0.7930849974
|1 DKP を KZT に
₸1.4846958299
|1 DKP を THB に
฿0.0974936709
|1 DKP を TWD に
NT$0.0929161028
|1 DKP を CHF に
Fr0.0025304569
|1 DKP を HKD に
HK$0.0220917417
|1 DKP を MAD に
.د.م0.0286311247