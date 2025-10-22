Centric Swap の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。CNS から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで CNS の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。Centric Swap の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。CNS から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで CNS の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

Centric Swap 価格(CNS)

未上場

1 CNS から USD へのライブ価格：

--
----
-0.50%1D
USD
Centric Swap (CNS) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:44:35 (UTC+8)

Centric Swap (CNS) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最安値
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最高値

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01873632
$ 0.01873632$ 0.01873632

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.02%

-0.54%

+1.90%

+1.90%

Centric Swap (CNS) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、CNS は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。CNS の史上最高値は $ 0.01873632 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、CNS は過去1時間で -0.02%、過去24時間で -0.54% 、過去7日間で +1.90% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

Centric Swap (CNS) 市場情報

$ 34.31K
$ 34.31K$ 34.31K

--
----

$ 34.31K
$ 34.31K$ 34.31K

369.59B
369.59B 369.59B

369,592,121,791.1336
369,592,121,791.1336 369,592,121,791.1336

Centric Swap の現在の時価総額は $ 34.31K、24時間取引高は -- です。CNS の循環供給量は 369.59B、総供給量は 369592121791.1336 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 34.31K です。

Centric Swap (CNS) 価格履歴 USD

本日の Centric Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Centric Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Centric Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Centric Swap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0-0.54%
30日$ 0-39.56%
60日$ 0-70.85%
90日$ 0--

Centric Swap ( CNS ) とは何か

What Is Centric Swap (CNS)?

Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1.

What Makes Centric Swap Unique?

The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited.

How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured?

The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.

Centric Swap 価格予測 (USD)

Centric Swap (CNS) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Centric Swap (CNS) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Centric Swap の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ Centric Swap の価格予測 をチェック！

CNS を現地通貨に

Centric Swap (CNS) トケノミクス

Centric Swap (CNS) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ CNS トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Centric Swap（CNS）に関するその他の質問

Centric Swap (CNS) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
CNS の USD でのライブ価格は 0 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の CNS から USD の価格はいくらですか？
CNS から USD の現在価格は $ 0 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
Centric Swap の時価総額はいくらですか？
CNS の時価総額は $ 34.31K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
CNS の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
CNS の循環供給量は 369.59B USD です。
CNS の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
CNS は史上最高値 0.01873632 USD に達しました。
CNS の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
CNS の史上最安値は 0 USD です。
CNS の取引高はいくらですか？
CNS の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
CNS は今年さらに上昇しますか？
CNS は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、CNS 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:44:35 (UTC+8)

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。