اقتصاد توکنی Trackgood AI (TRAI)
اطلاعات Trackgood AI (TRAI).
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Trackgood AI (TRAI)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Trackgood AI (TRAI)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Trackgood AI (TRAI): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Trackgood AI (TRAI) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای TRAI که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های TRAI که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی TRAI را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن TRAI را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت TRAI
میخواهید بدانید که TRAI به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت TRAI ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC ساده ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.