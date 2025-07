اطلاعات Titan Blaze (BLAZE).

Blaze is a novel Ethereum-based DeFi project offering a unique auction-based token minting and staking platform where users fuel their crypto earnings by purchasing batches and staking tokens for rewards over time.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.blaze3.io/ وایت پیپر https://docs.titanblaze.win/