اطلاعات Kiirocoin (KIIRO).

Kiiro Chain's overarching vision is firmly anchored in the creation of an infinitely scalable distributed high-performance computing network. This network is poised to emerge as a pivotal cornerstone within the landscape of AI-integrated metaverse technologies. By harnessing the potential of this network, Kiiro Chain aspires to establish itself as a market leader and become the most important computing infrastructure in the era of AI.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://kiirocoin.org وایت پیپر https://kiirocoin.org/assets/docs/Kiiro_Whitepaper.pdf