اطلاعات Fate Adventure (FA).

Fate Adventure is a comprehensive intellectual property that forms the foundation for multiple product verticals, all unified under the FA token ecosystem. Our flagship, Fate Adventure RPG, is a fully on-chain, anime-style trainers-monsters game and the first dApp to implement an innovative revenue-sharing model. A portion of future dApp revenue will automatically be used to purchase FA tokens, generating sustained buying pressure that directly benefits token holders.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://fagame.org/ وایت پیپر https://docs.fagame.org/