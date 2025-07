اطلاعات Farting Unicorn (FU).

Farting Unicorn ($FU) is a 100% community-driven cryptocurrency designed to bring fun, innovation, and transparency to the blockchain ecosystem. Evolving from its origins as a lighthearted concept, $FU has become a unique project that combines community collaboration, decentralized governance, and impactful utility. This whitepaper outlines the vision, technical framework, use cases, and roadmap for $FU.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.fartingunicorn.net/ وایت پیپر https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HMUYfrtMcTJJTBwu_A5WIVcAuZRChkbXiK-iB8s87Gg/edit?tab=t.0