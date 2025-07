اطلاعات Cairo Bank (CBANK).

Cairo Finance is an all-in-one DEFI platform dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible for everyone. Our ecosystem offers a range of innovative products, including a multichain swap aggregator, liquid staking, copy trading, GameFi, and more. At the heart of this dynamic ecosystem is the CBANK Token, designed to benefit from various utilities within the platform.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://cairofinance.app/ وایت پیپر https://cairofinance.gitbook.io/cairo-finance/