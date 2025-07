اطلاعات BRLA Digital BRLA (BRLA).

BRLA Digital offers a BRL-pegged stablecoin specifically designed for cross-border transactions, catering to B2B clients seeking efficient and secure payment solutions. The BRLA token is the only audited BRL stablecoin, providing smooth and reliable on/off ramps for businesses. By utilizing the BRLA token, companies can streamline their financial operations, and reduce transaction costs, all within a fully compliant framework.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://brla.digital/ وایت پیپر https://docsend.com/view/6ufui53iazaks38x