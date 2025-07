اطلاعات Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA).

Athena is an AI Agent themed token created via the virtuals.io protocol platform on the Base blockchain. $ATHENA is the token representation of the agent's ecosystem, which includes an autonomous Twitter chat bot, and configurations via the virtuals.io platform to provide insights on the crypto markets. Eventually as the virtuals.ai platform matures, it is expected to integrate with blockchain wallets and carry out trading and DeFi activities.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://0xathena.ai/ وایت پیپر https://x.com/0xathenaai/article/1861799015836524839