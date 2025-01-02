ZMINE 价格 (ZMN)
今天 ZMINE (ZMN) 的实时价格为 0.01349199 USD。目前其市值为 $ 692.11K USD。ZMN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ZMINE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.88K USD
- ZMINE 当天价格变化为 +1.07%
- 其循环供应量为 51.29M USD
今天内，ZMINE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00014277。
在过去30天内，ZMINE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0015315149。
在过去60天内，ZMINE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0045978610。
在过去90天内，ZMINE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003764108096970685。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014277
|+1.07%
|30天
|$ +0.0015315149
|+11.35%
|60天
|$ +0.0045978610
|+34.08%
|90天
|$ +0.003764108096970685
|+38.69%
ZMINE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.05%
+1.07%
+0.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling. The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business. 1. Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec. 2. They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period. 3. Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably. ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
