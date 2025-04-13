Materium 价格 (MTRM)
今天 Materium (MTRM) 的实时价格为 0.0296569 USD。目前其市值为 $ 558.50K USD。MTRM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Materium 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Materium 当天价格变化为 +104.91%
- 其循环供应量为 18.83M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MTRM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MTRM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Materium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01518389。
在过去30天内，Materium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0556570389。
在过去60天内，Materium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0190896216。
在过去90天内，Materium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.006359006459194596。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01518389
|+104.91%
|30天
|$ +0.0556570389
|+187.67%
|60天
|$ +0.0190896216
|+64.37%
|90天
|$ +0.006359006459194596
|+27.29%
Materium 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.66%
+104.91%
+101.93%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice - there are no maps, no quest givers. Players can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Players take on the role of avatars in the world, and if desired, can purchase an exemplar avatar with powers and abilities beyond those of others in Mirandus. Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities. The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MTRM 兑换 VND
₫760.4325729
|1 MTRM 兑换 AUD
A$0.047154471
|1 MTRM 兑换 GBP
￡0.022539244
|1 MTRM 兑换 EUR
€0.026098072
|1 MTRM 兑换 USD
$0.0296569
|1 MTRM 兑换 MYR
RM0.131083498
|1 MTRM 兑换 TRY
₺1.128741614
|1 MTRM 兑换 JPY
¥4.256061719
|1 MTRM 兑换 RUB
₽2.466860942
|1 MTRM 兑换 INR
₹2.549307124
|1 MTRM 兑换 IDR
Rp494.281468954
|1 MTRM 兑换 KRW
₩42.126143605
|1 MTRM 兑换 PHP
₱1.695781542
|1 MTRM 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.520805832
|1 MTRM 兑换 BRL
R$0.173789434
|1 MTRM 兑换 CAD
C$0.040926522
|1 MTRM 兑换 BDT
৳3.595899125
|1 MTRM 兑换 NGN
₦47.149132758
|1 MTRM 兑换 UAH
₴1.225126539
|1 MTRM 兑换 VES
Bs2.1056399
|1 MTRM 兑换 PKR
Rs8.297704051
|1 MTRM 兑换 KZT
₸15.294656468
|1 MTRM 兑换 THB
฿0.992616443
|1 MTRM 兑换 TWD
NT$0.959993853
|1 MTRM 兑换 AED
د.إ0.108840823
|1 MTRM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.024022089
|1 MTRM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.229840975
|1 MTRM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.275216032
|1 MTRM 兑换 MXN
$0.60203507