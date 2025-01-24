SURGE Price (SRG)
The live price of SURGE (SRG) today is 0.03071338 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SRG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SURGE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.38K USD
- SURGE price change within the day is +0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SURGE to USD was $ +0.00012549.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SURGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SURGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SURGE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012549
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SURGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
+0.41%
-29.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Surge is Radix's first decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, enabling leveraged trading on major crypto markets. Traders can take long or short positions across various tokens, with the flexibility to use high-quality collateral for margin. They can also set up separate accounts to segregate collateral and organise trades, giving them tailored control over their exposure. For liquidity providers (LPs), Surge offers an opportunity to support the platform by staking xUSDC, allowing them to earn a share of trading fees generated from platform activity in return for taking the other side of traders' positions. Surge’s pricing relies on an Oracle system, ensuring accurate and reliable market prices, supported by a system of Keepers.
