Super Useless Token Price (SUT)
The live price of Super Useless Token (SUT) today is 0.01871454 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 638.23K USD. SUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Super Useless Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.36K USD
- Super Useless Token price change within the day is -12.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.12M USD
During today, the price change of Super Useless Token to USD was $ -0.00261055101826715.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Super Useless Token to USD was $ -0.0144041416.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Super Useless Token to USD was $ -0.0140723384.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Super Useless Token to USD was $ -0.18299829796163506.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00261055101826715
|-12.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0144041416
|-76.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0140723384
|-75.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.18299829796163506
|-90.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Super Useless Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.64%
-12.24%
-52.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SUT, short for Super Useless Token, is a playful and unique token central to the MORCHI mini-game experience. Players can earn $SUT by interacting daily with their MORCHI tapp, completing tasks like Chug Energy Drink, Gym Grind, and Cold Shower. $SUT serves multiple purposes within the game. It can be used to level up your MORCHI, with all tokens used for leveling being burned in the process. Additionally, $SUT is tradable on the DOOAR DEX, where it can be exchanged for GMT. The total supply of $SUT is capped at 66 million tokens, with 70% allocated to in-game rewards, 10% locked in a liquidity pool, and 20% reserved for the team and marketing events. As players level up their MORCHI, they burn $SUT but gain more rewards and higher earning potential. At every 5 levels, players can share an invite code with a friend to mint their own MORCHI. Special features are unlocked at Levels 10, 20, and 30, with significant earning increases at Level 10, and the ability to withdraw $SUT tokens starting at Level 20. Despite its playful name, $SUT is a crucial part of the MORCHI mini-game, adding both fun and strategic depth to the experience.
