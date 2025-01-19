Aeon Price (AEON)
The live price of Aeon (AEON) today is 0.142317 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AEON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aeon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 185.36 USD
- Aeon price change within the day is +0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aeon to USD was $ +0.00058691.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aeon to USD was $ +0.0105690866.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aeon to USD was $ +0.0045407377.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aeon to USD was $ +0.03835773977408895.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00058691
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0105690866
|+7.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0045407377
|+3.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.03835773977408895
|+36.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aeon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
+0.41%
+10.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aeon is a mobile-friendly, lightweight privacy coin. Similar to the way that Litecoin is a lighter supplement to Bitcoin, you can look at Aeon as Monero’s little brother. The Monero community is wholly focused on privacy and anonymity for the end-user. This focus has its perks but has caused the coin to fall behind from a usability standpoint. Aeon builds upon Monero’s CryptoNote hash while adding some lightweight functionality of its own. Aeon is the lighter, faster version of Monero. Although both projects share the same underlying privacy protocol, CryptoNote, Aeon is striving to be more accessible. The project is doing so by implementing a lightweight mining algorithm, smaller blockchain, and optional anonymity. As Monero grows, Aeon could very well grow with it. While you would use Monero for transactions in which you want to assure privacy, you may find Aeon to be a suitable substitute for day-to-day exchanges in which guaranteed anonymity isn’t as important.
