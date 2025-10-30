Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.081893 24H High $ 0.098225 All Time High $ 0.147401 Lowest Price $ 0.058887 Price Change (1H) +0.39% Price Change (1D) +15.80% Price Change (7D) +26.29%

Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) real-time price is $0.095889. Over the past 24 hours, WPEAQ traded between a low of $ 0.081893 and a high of $ 0.098225, showing active market volatility. WPEAQ's all-time high price is $ 0.147401, while its all-time low price is $ 0.058887.

In terms of short-term performance, WPEAQ has changed by +0.39% over the past hour, +15.80% over 24 hours, and +26.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.81M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.81M Circulation Supply 91.87M Total Supply 91,872,889.79283752

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Peaq is $ 8.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WPEAQ is 91.87M, with a total supply of 91872889.79283752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.81M.