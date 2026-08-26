Sushi Cat Price Today

The live Sushi Cat (SUSHICAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSHICAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUSHICAT.

Sushi Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,103.99, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUSHICAT. During the last 24 hours, SUSHICAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUSHICAT moved +0.31% in the last hour and +14.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sushi Cat (SUSHICAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.10K$ 13.10K $ 13.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.10K$ 13.10K $ 13.10K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sushi Cat is $ 13.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSHICAT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.10K.