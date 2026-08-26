Slerf Price Today

The live Slerf (SLERF) price today is $ 0.00220046, with a 2.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLERF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00220046 per SLERF.

Slerf currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,200,476, with a circulating supply of 999.99M SLERF. During the last 24 hours, SLERF traded between $ 0.00220033 (low) and $ 0.00225827 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02088694, while the all-time low was $ 0.00188974.

In short-term performance, SLERF moved +0.00% in the last hour and +13.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.42K.

Slerf (SLERF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.20M$ 2.20M $ 2.20M Volume (24H) $ 1.42K$ 1.42K $ 1.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.20M$ 2.20M $ 2.20M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,994,552.4169406 999,994,552.4169406 999,994,552.4169406

The current Market Cap of Slerf is $ 2.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.42K. The circulating supply of SLERF is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999994552.4169406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.20M.