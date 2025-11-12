NØNOS ($NOX) is the native token of the first ZeroState Operating System, an new-era OS built entirely in Rust to prioritize security, fairness, and resilience. $NOX powers a decentralized ecosystem that includes zk-capsules for encrypted state portability, onion mesh networking for anonymous communication, and post-identity applications that allow users to interact without exposing personal data. The project is designed as a foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure where privacy, autonomy, and censorship-resistance are guaranteed at the protocol level.