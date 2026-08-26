Mizukara Price Today

The live Mizukara (MIZUKARA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIZUKARA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIZUKARA.

Mizukara currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,015.04, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MIZUKARA. During the last 24 hours, MIZUKARA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00175252, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIZUKARA moved -0.56% in the last hour and +39.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mizukara (MIZUKARA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.02K$ 12.02K $ 12.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.02K$ 12.02K $ 12.02K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mizukara is $ 12.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIZUKARA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.02K.